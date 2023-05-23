MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WBTW) — The holiday weekend is just a few days away, and for a lot of people, Memorial Day is the kickoff to summer — and for others, boating season.

News13’s Claire Purnell was out on the water Tuesday with Freedom Boat Club to learn about what boaters can expect on our waterways this weekend.

Coast Guard-certified Capt. Dave Patterson said the local waterways get the most crowded on Memorial Day weekend and the 4th of July, and that to stay safe it is best to go out on the water earlier in the day and to leave alcohol on land.

Patterson said boating and partying are commonly linked, which is why it is important to have a designated sober boater.

“Any holiday situation, keep an extra eye out just to see because you can control yourself as much as possible, but boats don’t have brakes,” he said.

Patterson also recommends using navigation apps to come up with a route before leaving the dock.

“They are similar to your car navigation apps, but they are more boater-specific with a little more information boating wise than google maps would be,” he said.

In general, it is better to avoid the areas where people crowd, such as Bird Island and other congested beaches.

“Probably the safest area is just going to be in your no-wake areas where everyone is going slow,” said Karen Barry, vice president of operations of Freedom Boat Club. “Your congested areas out by the jetties and stuff can get kind of hectic out there.”

Barry also said that it is important not to just have enough life jackets on board.

“They won’t work if you don’t wear them. You do have to have them, you do need to make sure they’re in good condition, there’s not any tears in them, that they’re the right size for the person that’s wearing them,” she said.

Stay safe on the water this weekend, and do not forget a life jacket and make sure to have a “designated boater.”