Friends and family of Myrtle Beach shooting victim keep legacy alive by continuing toy drive

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The friends and family of a Myrtle Beach shooting victim are keeping his legacy alive by continuing his annual toy drive.

Darius Hemingway and Antonio Woods were killed in October at Allen’s Food Basket.

Now family and friends want his message of generosity to live on. Darius was known for his style, his laughter, and most importantly, his desire to support his community.

Hemingway started the toy drive just last year with his family.

“It was his plan — him and my cousin Jaylen — to just give a Christmas to a family,” Akeem Hemingway said. Darius was his youngest brother. Ever since his loss, Akeem and his family have been doing what they can to carry on.

“Honestly it’s a difficult time. It’s a different feel. It still feels unreal,” Akeem said. According to Akeem, lending a helping hand was second nature to his brother “D”.

“Everyone loved him,” Akeem said. “Never met a stranger. Always will take the shirt off his back for anyone,” he explained. Over a dozen local businesses have been collecting toys leading up to Saturday’s event.

Rhyan Weaver-Williams, owner of The Plug Sneaker Boutique said Darius’ generosity went beyond the toy drive. “The toy drive is just like a spot of what he would’ve wanted,” Rhyan said.

“‘D’ wanted everybody to feel like they were good. You know taken care of,” he explained.

So far there are over a hundred toys waiting for kids in a need of a gift this Christmas.

The toys will be distributed Saturday at Racepath Community Park at 2 p.m. There will be food, music, an inflatable bounce house, and plenty of toys for those in need. Thursday is the last day to make monetary or toy donations.