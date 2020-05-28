Frontier Airlines announces 2 new routes to, from Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Frontier Airlines announced two new routes to and from Myrtle Beach on Thursday.
Zach Kramer, a manager for corporate communications for the airlin, says the two new routes will offer non-stop flights to and from Newark, New Jersey and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Flights between Myrtle Beach (MYR) and Newark (EWR) will be on Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday starting on July 2, according to a press release from the airline.
Flights between Myrtle Beach and Philadelphia (PHL) will be on Thursday and Sunday also starting on July 2.
Starting on June 1, the airline will begin required temperature screening for all passengers and employees. Anyone having a temperature 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit or higher won’t be allowed to board.
In April, the airline began requiring face masks for passengers and employees and well as a health acknowledgement by passengers, which confirms that:
- Neither they nor anyone in their household has exhibited COVID-19 related symptoms in the last 14 days
- They will check their temperature before heading to the airport and not travel if they have a fever
- They will wash their hands/sanitize before boarding the flight
- They understand and acknowledge the airline’s face covering policy and pre-boarding temperature screening policies
For more information, visit the airline’s website here.
