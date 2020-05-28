Frontier Airlines announces 2 new routes to, from Myrtle Beach

In this April 23, 2020 photo a Frontier Airlines jetliner taxis to a runway for take off from Denver International Airport in Denver. Lawmakers on Capitol Hill lashed out Wednesday, May 6, 2020 against Frontier Airlines over the budget carrier’s move to charge passengers extra to guarantee they will sit next to an empty middle seat while flying during the coronavirus outbreak. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Frontier Airlines announced two new routes to and from Myrtle Beach on Thursday.

Zach Kramer, a manager for corporate communications for the airlin, says the two new routes will offer non-stop flights to and from Newark, New Jersey and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Flights between Myrtle Beach (MYR) and Newark (EWR) will be on Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday starting on July 2, according to a press release from the airline.

Flights between Myrtle Beach and Philadelphia (PHL) will be on Thursday and Sunday also starting on July 2.

Starting on June 1, the airline will begin required temperature screening for all passengers and employees. Anyone having a temperature 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit or higher won’t be allowed to board.

In April, the airline began requiring face masks for passengers and employees and well as a health acknowledgement by passengers, which confirms that:

Neither they nor anyone in their household has exhibited COVID-19 related symptoms in the last 14 days

They will check their temperature before heading to the airport and not travel if they have a fever

They will wash their hands/sanitize before boarding the flight

They understand and acknowledge the airline’s face covering policy and pre-boarding temperature screening policies

