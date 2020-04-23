FTC warns Myrtle Beach business about ‘unsubstantiated’ coronavirus treatment claims

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) sent a warning letter to a Myrtle Beach business regarding “unsubstantiated claims about coronavirus prevention or treatment.”

The letter was sent to AwareMed on Oleander Drive on April 17. A location for Tennessee was also listed.

AwareMed located on Oleander Drive in Myrtle Beach (WBTW)

The letter states the FTC reviewed the AwareMed website on April 15 and determined the company was “unlawfully advertising that certain products treat or prevent” COVID-19. The letter mentions claims such as an intravenous treatment is a “prevention treatment fronting this pandemia [sic] of #covid19” and “IV Treatments will help to combat the virus.”

Advertising that a product can prevent, treat, or cure human disease without reliable scientific evidence is unlawful under FTC Act 15.

The FTC directed AwareMed to stop making the claims immediately and was given 48 hours to respond with what actions were taken to address the concerns.

Read the full letter below:

News13 reached out to the business on Thursday evening and is awaiting a response.