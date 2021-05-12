Fuel Tracker: Find out which Myrtle Beach area stations have gas

A gasoline station attendant pumps diesel into a car at a filling station on March 23, 2010 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo Illustration by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — GasBuddy has activated the Fuel Tracker for the southeast as the Colonial Pipeline cyberattack has caused people to flock to the pumps.

Use the tracker below to find which stations have fuel and which don’t. Experts say those who don’t need fuel shouldn’t try and top off their tanks.

As of about 2 p.m., more than 40% of gas stations in South Carolina are out of fuel, according to GasBuddy. South Carolina’s average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel spiked eight cents overnight to $2.82, according to AAA data.

The pipeline is expected to be running again by the end of the week. A large part of the pipeline resumed operations manually late Monday, and Colonial anticipates restarting most of its operations by the end of the week, U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said.