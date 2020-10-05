Full transcript: dispatch audio of Myrtle Beach shootout that killed Officer Hancher and a suspect

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) — News13 obtained dispatch audio from Saturday’s shootout that killed Officer Jacob Hancher.

Read the full transcript below or listen to the full audio in the player above:

Below is the transcript of the dispatch traffic of the events. The timing of the transcript is approximate based on Broadcastify.com’s recording timeline.

9:52 p.m.

“Start heading toward a disturbance at Casa del Oro 403 14th Ave South. There’s a female and a male arguing. Male said he was going to go inside and get a 1032. Still on the phone right now, trying to get further.”

9:53 p.m.

“Station, I’m south. You can put me on that.”

“Units responding to Casa del Oro, our complainant advising that they can’t speak on the phone right now because the male is right in front of them. But, they are going to be in the parking lot.”

9:54 p.m.

“Station, I’ll be across the street from Casa del Oro.”

“Station, I’m on scene.”

“Shots fired! Shots fired!”

“Available units need to go to Casa del Oro. 403 14th South.”

9:55 p.m.

“In route.”

“He’s inside house, barricaded.”

“Was anybody hit? With the-“

“Shots fired again. Shots fired.”

“Station, I’m hit. Knee.”

“Incoming units, its on 14th S and Yaupon. Do not come that way. He’s got, I believe, a long rifle.”

“EMS in route.”

9:56 p.m.

“We don’t have eyes on him. We had to back up.”

*Indistinctive radio chatter*

“Where you at?” (Officer asking for another’s location)

“I’m at the back of building. I tried going upstairs to the second floor-” (Audio becomes indistinctive)

“I don’t have a good eye on him anymore.”

“I’m at the San Marcus Villa, 13th Ave South. Where you at?”

“14th South and Yaupon.”

“Where’s he firing from?”

“The corner of 14th and Yaupon. He’s on the north side of 14th South.”

9:57 p.m.

“Station, I’m out here.”

“I need Kings and 14th closed off, there’s cars coming through.”

“Station, I have an officer down. He is shot in the leg.”

“We have EMS in route.”

“Where are you with him?”

“15th and Kings.”

9:58 p.m.

“I’m taking (Officer’s name) and we’re going to go to 15th South and Yaupon so we could meet EMS.”

“Station, we have 14th Ave South and King’s Highway blocked off.”

9:59 p.m.

“Last known location, you said north side of 14th Ave South and Yaupon, correct?”

10:00 p.m.

“Who had last visual on the suspect and where is that at, please?” (Officer repeats this.)

“My last visual was in a window on 14th side, closer to Yaupon. The window should be shot out and there was a curtain covering the window.”

“Is it 10-4 for EMS to come to where you are at?” (Officer repeats this.)

10:01 p.m.

“I think they are pulling up right now.”

“Where exactly at in Casa del Oro is the room that he’s in?”

“He’s not at Casa del Oro. He’s across the street, there’s a house on the corner of 14th Ave South and Yaupon. It’s on the west side of Yaupon, the south side of 14th South. There’s a corner house there. The window is facing 14 Ave South. It’s shot out and there’s curtains blocking.”

10:02 p.m.

“How far on Yaupon from 13th?”

*Indistinctive radio chatter*

“Negative. The window is facing south that he was shooting out. We have people in the apartment complex north of him are standing outside. We need to get them in.”

More officers arrive on scene.

10:03 p.m.

“Let’s get a perimeter from Kings to Ocean, from 13th to 16th South. Units on Yaupon, Ocean, and Kings. And give me a sound off on people that got the residents contained when they get in position please.”

Officers move into these positions.

“Station, can we get units at the ocean side of 14th South blocking traffic coming westbound?”

10:04 p.m.

An officer says that a unit is at that location.

Another officer arrives on scene.

“Do we have 360 on the house? Do we have someone on the southeast corner? Do we have 360 coverage on the residence?”

Officers call out their positions.

10:05 p.m.

“That officer is being transported at this time. He is 10-4. I’m going to be following up with you.”

10:06 p.m.

“It does appear that this residence does have back doors leading to the west side towards Kings. Can we just make sure that we get a unit between Yaupon and Kings Highway, between 14th and 13th?”

“There’s a fence on the backside that easily can be jumped. I believe there’s a vacant lot on the west side of Business.”

“Station, shots fired. Shots fired.”

10:07 p.m.

“Shot fired out the front door! By the motorcycle!”

“Take cover and hold your positions. Anyone got sighting on him?”

“Hold your position! Hold your position!”

“All positions, be mindful of crossfire.”

“Suspect is down! Suspect is down! No weapons in his hand at this point. Not moving.”

10:08 p.m.

“Do we need to get EMS in route again?”

“Negative! Hold them, they are not clear!”

“Hey, somebody else is on the floor, they are down as well.”

“Copy, we have multiple subjects down.”

“Station, get EMS rolling. Have them staged please.”

“Let me know when the scene is clear.”

“Keep eyes on him, hold your position for now.”

“Copy, we have one down at the door with a rifle. Nothing in his hands, can’t see the firearm now. We have one in between the Mazda and the Dodge SUV down, not moving.”

10:10 p.m.

“Can one of you just advise when it is clear for EMS?”

10:11 p.m.

“Hey guys, we have a crowd starting to form at 14th South away from the house. If we could get a couple of units, possibly, to get crowds back into the houses.”

“Is anyone near a PA that can make that announcement to get them back into the residence?”

10:12 p.m.

“Station, can you confirm that all MBPD officers, any that are injured, are with EMS?”

“(Officer’s number) is the only one right now. He’s with EMS right now.”

“What’s the status of the suspect?”

An officer asks if they want to switch the radio channel.

“Negative, I want it over the air.”

“Possible suspect is down. One or two others are also down at the residence. One officer and that’s already in route.”

“I need that MRAP on scene as soon as possible.”

10:13 p.m.

“Affirmative. I’ll be on scene at the substation in about two.”

“The one in the parking garage is a police officer.”

“We’re going to the top floor of the parking garage.”

10:14 p.m.

“Any status change on scene? Or are we the same condition?”

“They are still down, no movement. Still down, no movement.”

“Are you able to get to any better vantage point safely to see if there is any movement inside or anything else?”

“Negative. We have the best vantage point we’re going to get without an MRAP coming to the scene. No movement in the house so far. No movement in the house so far.”

“Copy. Notify any updates, please.”

“I’m stopping at the parking garage vantage point in just a second.”

10:15 p.m.

“I don’t see any movement from up here. I don’t see any from the subjects on the ground either.”

“Do we have people that are injured that we need to get evacuated out of that incident location?”

10:16 p.m.

“No, officer, two suspects at the house.”

“Units at Kings, watch traffic. It’s coming down this road.”

“We do not know if there’s anyone else in the residence at this point. We just have eyes on the perimeter of the residence at this point. Best we could tell, we do not see anybody inside at this point.”

10:17 p.m.

“Copy. As SWAT groups up, where can they stage to make approach if we decide to do that?”

“Pan American Parking lot.”

“Station, call whoever you need to to get our mobile command post brought to Pan American Pancake House, please.”

10:20 p.m.

“We do not know if the person down in between the cars is a victim or if he’s a second shooter.”

“I need a car at 16th South and Kings, we got a whole bunch of traffic coming this way. I need it shut down now, please.”

“All northbound shutdown. If it’s easier do 16th and 17th, but I need it all shut down ASAP.”

Calls for units to shut down that area.

10:21 p.m.

“Still negative contact in the residence.”

“Negative, no movement inside the residence.”

10:22 p.m.

“Alright, stand by. We’ll have eyes up in a minute.”

10:23 p.m.

“I need the battalion chief from the fire department to meet us at the Pan American Pancake House.”

Saturday’s shootout killed Officer Jacob Hancher and injured another officer. The suspect also died.