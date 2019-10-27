Fun Run, Trunk or Treat draw crowds to Carolina Forest Rec Center

CAROLINA FOREST, SC (WBTW) – People gathered Saturday for the Ghost of the Coast Fun Run and Trunk or Treat event at the Carolina Forest Recreation Center.

The events were held Saturday afternoon to coincide with the grand opening of a newly created 5K trail behind the rec center.

Once the run was over, families were able to ‘Trunk or Treat.’ Several businesses and Horry County departments were there to give out candy to kids. There were also games, face painting opportunities and inflatables.

The event was put on by Horry County Parks and Recreation.

Check out some of the photos posted by Horry County police here: