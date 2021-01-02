Fundraising site established for the family of fallen NMB Police Sgt. Best

Sgt. Gordon William Best (Source: NMB Dept. Public Safety)

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) — A fundraising site has been created for those who wish to help the family of fallen Police Sergeant Gordon Best.

Best died in a crash 4 a.m. Friday on Highway 17 while responding to a call about shots fired at the Barefoot Resort. He lost control of his vehicle on the wet roads, veered into a northbound lane and collided with a utility pole, according to Patrick Dowling, the public information officer for the City of North Myrtle Beach.

If you wish to help the family of Sergeant Best, you can do so by following this link.

