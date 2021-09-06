Funeral arrangements announced for 17-year-old found dead outside Conway church

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Funeral arrangements have been announced for a 17-year-old girl who was found dead outside of a church early Wednesday in Conway.

A celebration of life for Angelina Pacheco will be held at 3:30 p.m. Friday at Watson Funeral Services Chapel in Conway, according to an online obituary. Family will receive friends before the service.

Pacheco was found dead outside of Coastal Community Church on Highway 378 in Conway, according to Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard. She died at about 11:30 p.m. the night before and was placed there.

19-year-old Chandler Richardson was arrested and charged with involuntary manslaughter. News13 first reported his arrest Thursday.

The family told News13 over the weekend, that while they want justice to be served, her death never should have happened.

“He should’ve never left her knowing that she needed some sort of help,” Christinna Furfari, Angelina Pacheco’s aunt, said.

Heavily-redacted arrest warrants obtained by News13 allege that Richardson “acting with reckless disregard for the safety of others did cause the death of” Pacheco.

According to police reports, Richardson was driving a vehicle when an incident happened and he allegedly failed to render aid to her.

Richardson was released from J. Reuben Long Detention Center on a $30,000 bond.

“We’re very, very disgusted right now,” Furfari said. “We all say justice needs to be served no matter what.”

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help Pacheco’s family pay for her funeral expenses.