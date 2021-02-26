Funeral arrangements announced for Horry County corrections officer killed in crash

Grand Strand

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Funeral arrangements have been announced for an Horry County corrections officer who was killed in a crash.

A visitation for Officer Richard DeJesus will be held at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at McMillan-Small Funeral Home, according to an obituary posted on the funeral home’s website. A Celebration of Life will be held at noon after the visitation.

DeJesus was driving one of two motorcycles traveling north near Lowe’s Foods at about 3 p.m. Wednesday. Both motorcycles struck the side of a 2013 Lincoln SUV that was crossing the roadway, troopers said.

DeJesus died at the scene and the driver of the second motorcycle, who is also an officer, was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, troopers said. The driver of the SUV was uninjured.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather maps

Trending stories