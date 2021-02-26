Funeral arrangements announced for Horry County corrections officer killed in crash

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Funeral arrangements have been announced for an Horry County corrections officer who was killed in a crash.

A visitation for Officer Richard DeJesus will be held at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at McMillan-Small Funeral Home, according to an obituary posted on the funeral home’s website. A Celebration of Life will be held at noon after the visitation.

DeJesus was driving one of two motorcycles traveling north near Lowe’s Foods at about 3 p.m. Wednesday. Both motorcycles struck the side of a 2013 Lincoln SUV that was crossing the roadway, troopers said.

DeJesus died at the scene and the driver of the second motorcycle, who is also an officer, was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, troopers said. The driver of the SUV was uninjured.