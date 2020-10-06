Funeral arrangements announced for Office Jacob Hancher

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Funeral arrangements were announced Tuesday for Officer Jacob Hancher who was killed in the line of duty Saturday.

A public viewing will be held Thursday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center, according to McMillan-Small Funeral Home. A public funeral will be held Friday at 2 p.m. at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center.

Hancher will be buried at St. Peters Catholic Cemetery in Waldorf, Maryland Tuesday.

Hancher was killed while responding to a domestic violence call Saturday on 14th Ave. South when he was shot and killed. A second officer was also injured.

The suspect, 20-year-old John Dereck Aycoth was also killed.