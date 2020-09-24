Funeral service for community activist Bennie Swans to be held Friday

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The funeral service for community activist Bennie Swans will be held Friday morning.

The funeral will be held at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center in Exhibit Hall C. Doors will open at 9:30 a.m. with the service starting at 10 a.m.

The service can also be viewed virtually on the Ocean View Funeral Home website. Masks will be required for those attending in person.

Swans died Sept. 19 after a a lengthy illness. He lived in the Myrtle Beach community of Carolina Forest and served as Horry County Democratic Party Chair from 2016 to 2018.