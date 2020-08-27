Funeral services announced for young woman, stepfather killed in Georgetown Co. shooting

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Funeral services have been announced for the young woman and stepfather killed in a Georgetown County shooting.

Ridgeway Funeral Home posted obituaries Thursday for Laura Anderson and Charles “Nick” Wall.

Laura Ashlee Anderson, 21, passed away Monday, August 24, 2020 at the Medical University of South Carolina.

Charles Nicholas “Nick” Wall, 45, husband of Kimberly Johnson Wall, passed away Monday, August 24, 2020, at Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital.

A memorial for Laura Anderson will be held Sunday at 3 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Georgetown. Charles “Nick” Wall’s services will be private, per his wishes, according to the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to Hugs for Horses, 215 Equestrian Dr. Georgetown, SC 29440 or Gourdines Chapel, 4282 County Line Road Andrews, SC 29510

Online condolences can be left on the funeral home’s website.

Ty Sheem Ha Sheem Walters, III. was charged with their murders. A third person was also shot.

According to warrants, Ty Sheem Ha Sheem Walter, III, of Moncks Corner, shot and killed Wall and Anderson after a crash Monday.

Walters was denied bond.

LATEST HEADLINES: