Funeral set Tuesday morning for HCFR battalion chief who died on Thursday

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Funeral services for Horry County Fire Rescue Battalion Chief James Cyganiewicz will be held Tuesday morning.

Cyganiewicz, 46, died on Thursday. He became a member of HCFR in 1993 after being a volunteer for several years, HCFR said.

According to his obituary, Cyganiewicz served as the chief of HCFR’s Investigation Units Chief before being named battalion chief. He was also the first arson investigator in South Carolina to have a K9 arson dog.

Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday at the Burroughs Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Murrells Inlet, located at 3558 Old Kings Highway in Murrells Inlet. His funeral will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Beach Church at 557 George Bishop Parkway in Myrtle Beach.

The family has requested that memorial contributions be made to the Horry County Firefighter’s Relief Fund, P.O. Box 3024 Conway, SC 29526, or online at www.hcffrf.com.