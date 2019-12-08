GALLERY: HCPD hosts ‘Shop with a Cop’ event

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Horry County police held the first part of its annual ‘Shop with a Cop’ event Saturday.

The kids who participated in the event were each given a $150 gift card to Walmart. Their families were given a food basket donated by local churches.

Donations topping $10,000 were used to fund Saturday's event.





















Several different departments- including Horry County Sheriff’s Office, CCU Dept. of Public Safety, SC Highway Patrol and Horry County Fire Rescue- volunteered for the event.

The second ‘Shop with a Cop’ event is set to be held next week on Dec. 14.