Gallery: Special Olympics South Carolina Fall Games come to Grand Strand

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Over 1200 athletes from across South Carolina made their way to the Grand Strand to participate in the Special Olympics South Carolina Fall Games.

The event kicked off Friday night at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center with an opening ceremony.

The games were held Saturday, with athletes competing in sports ranging from golf to flag football to bocce. Many of the sports took place on Coastal Carolina’s campus.

The event concluded with a dinner and dance party back at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center Saturday evening. Hundreds of athletes danced around to classic hits from throughout the decades.

Photo Credit: Special Olympics South Carolina

News13 was there for the dance party, where we caught up with several athletes. Many expressed their delight with how the games went.

More than 300 volunteers were needed throughout the weekend to make the event possible, organizers said in a press release.