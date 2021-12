GARDEN CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Pier at Garden City will be closing for the season on New Year’s Eve, according to a post on the pier’s Facebook page.

The bars and cafe are already closed, but the arcade will be open and fish will be available between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. through Dec. 31. The pier will remain closed during January and February.

The pier is located at 110 S. Waccamaw Drive in Garden City.