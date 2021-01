GARDEN CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Garden City restaurant will be closing until further notice due to COVID-19.

The owner of Sam’s Corner in Garden City told News13 Friday the restaurant will be closed until further notice.

A post on the restaurant’s Facebook page from Nov. 28 said the restaurant would open for the holiday but will be closed for the off-season due to COVID-19 and expects to re-open next summer.

Prosser’s BBQ in Murrells Inlet also announced it will be closed until further notice.