GARDEN CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — Sunday’s nor’easter that rolled through the Grand Strand damaged many areas and put the Murrells Inlet dredging project on hold.

Almost four blocks on South Waccamaw Drive in Garden City were blocked off on Tuesday because of the amount of sand on the roads.

“So, we got two feet of water. As far as inside, you know, especially with that tide and the rain we got, it’s just a perfect storm,” Airanna Perez said.

Businesses along Atlantic Avenue were filled with 6-24 inches of water. Perez, a property manager at Sea Star Realty, said sand in the roads and in their property’s pools is a common issue when heavy winds come in contact with dunes during storm surges.

She said their business did not sandbag their doors for the storm.

“We don’t actually do that, simply because it doesn’t do anything, especially when they don’t close down the roads,” Perez said. “People are driving through anyway. Those waves are crashing up against businesses, so it’s coming in no matter what.”

Homes along the Grand Strand weren’t the only things impacted by Sunday’s storm. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineer’s dredging project in Murrells Inlet also had heavy winds take a toll on their workload.

A statement from project manager Jacob Kyzer says “we are still evaluating the impacts of the storm. The contractor expects they will be cleaning up for several days before they are able to resume.”

Many machines were in the streets working to put the sand back on the beach. One store along North Waccamaw Drive had 6 inches of water inside of it.

Eagles Beachwear was in the middle of repairing its roof that was damaged in Hurricane Ian last year when Sunday’s storm rolled through.

Pete Benninghove, one of the store’s maintenance personnel, said the original roof estimate was about $6,000, but the additional damage might cost them another thousand or so.

“Basically, we’re removing all the AC units from the roof, covering all those penetrations, and removing the porch for the duct work. Things like that,” he said.

Benninghove said he’s hoping to finish the roof repairs in the next day or two, and he hopes it will hold for the next storm.