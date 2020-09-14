GEICO opens local office in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) — GEICO, the second-largest auto insurer in the U.S., has opened a new local office for Grand Strand customers.

The office is located at 3068 Dick Pond Rd in Myrtle Beach.

The licensed agents at the new location can help customers purchase car insurance, as well as coverage for homeowners, renters, condos, motorcycles, RVs, umbrella, identity protection, jewelry, commercial auto insurance and more forms of coverage.

Agents in the Myrtle Beach local office are licensed to write insurance in North and South Carolina and can assist customers living in both states.

Some staff members also speak Spanish and are available to help Hispanic customers living in the area.

GEICO also looks to bring savings to policyholders through multi-policy and special association and alumni discounts. For example, alumni from University of South Carolina, University of North Carolina, Elon University, Coastal Carolina University, and Davidson College may qualify for additional savings.

Customers visiting the office in person must wear a mask upon entering the lobby.

For more information, visit GEICO.com.

