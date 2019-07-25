Georgetown Co. Emergency Manager to retire after nearly 30 years with county

GEORGETOWN, SC (WBTW) – Georgetown County’s Emergency Manager will soon retire after nearly 30 years with the county.

Sam Hodge announced plans to retire on Wednesday, according to a release from Georgetown County. Hodge will step down in August.

“The time has come for me to close this chapter,” Hodge said.

Hodge began his career as a firefighter and EMT with the Murrells Inlet-Garden City Fire Department in 1986, the release said. In 1990, Hodge joined Midway Fire Rescue, where he served as a paramedic and battalion chief. He took the position of leader of Georgetown County Emergency Management in 2007, and as lead the county through five federally declared disasters since 2014.

Sam Hodge (photo: Georgetown County)

In 2011 and 2013, Hodge was named SC Emergency Manager of the Year, added the release. In 2015, Georgetown County Emergency Management was named Agency of the Year in 2015.

Hodge and his family plan to stay in the Murrells Inlet area following his retirement.

“I see several opportunities that would allow me to continue to serve in a volunteer role during times of need and assist in community trainings to help our residents be better prepared,” Hodge said.