Georgetown Co. kids participate in ‘Shopping with a Sheriff’

GEORGETOWN, SC (WBTW) – Law enforcement in Georgetown held the annual ‘Shopping with a Sheriff’ event Saturday benefiting local kids.

34 students from nine county elementary schools participated in the event. The kids were taken to Walmart by bus, where they were given gift cards to shop with.















Sheriff Carter Weaver and other deputies helped the children to shop and Walmart employees greeted them with Christmas carols and gift bags.

The students were selected to participate based on their grades, behavior and need.