Georgetown Co. law enforcement holds luncheon for re-entry program participants

GEORGETOWN, SC (WBTW) – Law enforcement in Georgetown County held a luncheon Sunday for inmates participating in the Sheriff’s Re-entry Program.

The event was also open to their families.

Sheriff Carter Weaver worked with employees of the sheriff’s office and detention center, along with the support group Amazing Journey to make the event happen.

The Sheriff’s Re-entry Program provides education and job training so inmates can find jobs once they get out of prison.

Sheriff Weaver and Detention Center Director Neil Johnson were presented gifts made in the re-entry program’s wood-working shop.

