Georgetown Co. votes to reopen public beach access

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Georgetown County Council voted unanimously Tuesday to reopen beaches beginning at noon Friday.

This vote mean Pawleys Island town beaches will also reopen at noon Friday. Murrells Inlet and the Garden City portion of Georgtown County will also reopen, however, MarshWalk and Veterans Pier will stay closed until at least May 15.

Litchfield, Litchfield-by-the-Sea and Debordieu Beach will open Friday at noon as well.

Surfside Beach is already open for non-stationary activities but will be voting Tuesday night on other activities.

Myrtle Beach Council also voted Tuesday to reopen beaches.

