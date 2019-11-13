Georgetown County Council approves request for nine new sheriff’s office patrol vehicles

GEORGETOWN, SC (WBTW) – The Georgetown County Council approved a request Tuesday evening to replace nine existing sheriff’s office vehicles with nine 2020 Chevrolet Tahoe’s.

Councilmember John Thomas confirmed to News13 that council approved a purchase order to Love Chevrolet, for $305,208, for the new vehicles. Each vehicle costs $33,912.

2020 Chevy Tahoe (photo from chevrolet.com)

According to online documents, the vehicles being considered for replacement were part of the previously approved Capital Equipment Replacement Plan (CERP) annual assessment and review process. The vehicles that will be replaced may be sold as surplus or reassigned to other departments where a used vehicle is appropriate. More information can be found here.

Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Jason Lesley said they have not had any issues with the existing vehicles other than normal wear and tear, and maintenance.

