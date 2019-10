GEORGETOWN, SC (WBTW) – Wednesday night the Georgetown County Council voted 4 to 3 to hire a professional agency to help find a new County Administrator candidate.

Council staff tell News13 they will start the process of finding that agency and will have more details once that happens.

According to the County Council, the current administrator Sel Hemingway agreed to stay on for up to 60 additional days after his original departure date of January 1, 2020.