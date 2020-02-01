Georgetown County deputies to conduct traffic checkpoints

GEORGETOWN, SC (WBTW) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office has announced traffic safety checkpoints will be happening.

The sheriff’s office took to Facebook early Saturday morning to let everyone know about the safety stops this coming month.

The post said the agency will have enough deputies at the checkpoints to ‘minimize the inconvenience to motorists traveling in the county.

