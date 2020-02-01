GEORGETOWN, SC (WBTW) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office has announced traffic safety checkpoints will be happening.
The sheriff’s office took to Facebook early Saturday morning to let everyone know about the safety stops this coming month.
The post said the agency will have enough deputies at the checkpoints to ‘minimize the inconvenience to motorists traveling in the county.
Latest Headlines:
- Georgetown County deputies to conduct traffic checkpoints
- Happening today: Hundreds expected at Polar Plunge in Myrtle Beach
- Live at 1pm ET: Chiefs, 49ers insiders give final preview of Sunday’s matchup on Big Game Bound
- Family shares photos of 2-year-old who accidentally shot, killed himself in Alabama
- Man sentenced to 190 years to life for molesting multiple children at California in-home day care