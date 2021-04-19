Georgetown County leads state in vaccination rate, Horry County ranks 4th

Georgetown County now leads South Carolina in its rate of COVID-19 vaccination of eligible residents.

More than 50 percent of eligible Georgetown County residents — 26,784 of 52,625 — have received at least one dose of the lifesaving COVID-19 vaccine, making the county No. 1 in the state, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control. Horry County ranks fourth, with 133,359 of 281,915 residents ages 15 and older having received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Both counties have hovered in the top four statewide for more than a month.

“Our region is leading the state in getting residents vaccinated safely and efficiently, and that’s good news for all of us,” said Gayle Resetar, chief operating officer of Tidelands Health. “The more people we can get vaccinated, the quicker we can all return to the activities we love to do.”

To date, Tidelands Health has administered more than 65,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine at three regional vaccination sites in Georgetown, Murrells Inlet and Myrtle Beach. The not-for-profit health system also has partnered with groups such as the Georgetown NAACP to help facilitate appointments for community members who face barriers such as limited or no Internet access or limited phone availability.

Individuals have three convenient ways to schedule an appointment:

CALL : To schedule a vaccine appointment by phone, call 1-833-6-MYSHOT (1-833-669-7468). Representatives are available from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week.

: To schedule a vaccine appointment by phone, call 1-833-6-MYSHOT (1-833-669-7468). Representatives are available from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week. CLICK : Vaccine appointments can be scheduled online at tidelandshealth.org/vaccine using the hospital patient portal. You don’t have to be a Tidelands Health patient to use this tool.

: Vaccine appointments can be scheduled online at tidelandshealth.org/vaccine using the hospital patient portal. You don’t have to be a Tidelands Health patient to use this tool. CHAT: Scheduling also is available via an online chat feature at tidelandshealth.org/vaccine. Chat scheduling is available from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week.

Tidelands Health has also established regular walk-in hours at its vaccination sites. Walk-in locations, days and hours are as follows:

Howard Gymnasium, 1610 Hawkins St., Georgetown: every Thursday, 1-6 p.m.

Tidelands Health Medical Park at The Market Common, 2200 Crow Lane, Myrtle Beach: every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Inlet Square Mall, 10125 Frontage Road, Murrells Inlet: every Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday, 9:30 a.m.-noon and 1:30-4 p.m.

“If you haven’t yet received your vaccine, please don’t delay,” Resetar said. “We have plenty of vaccine supply and a variety of appointment times available – including evenings and weekends – to accommodate your busy schedule.”