Georgetown County school board member Elery Little has died

GEORGETOWN, SC (WBTW) – Georgetown County school board member Elery L. Little has died, his family says.

Little died Sunday after ‘a brief illness,’ a statement from his daughter said. He was 92 years old.

Little was on the Georgetown County Board of Education since Nov. 2002. However, he had been involved with the district for long before that. He began his career in education there in 1953.

He would go on to become principal of Pleasant Hill High School and serve on many different committees and boards in the community.

He also worked as a bailiff for the Georgetown County Courthouse from 1998 until just a few weeks before his death.

