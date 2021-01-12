Georgetown County School District extends remote instruction through Jan. 22

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown County School District is extending remote instruction for next week.

According to the district, students should continue to log on for live instruction with their teachers according to the REMOTE learning schedule that is currently being used.

“The large number of employees who were quarantined were projected to be able to return on Jan. 19,” the district said on its website. “We have continued monitoring our incidence rate through the weekend and saw it climb from 595.1 on Friday to 648 on Sunday and 702 on Monday.”

As of Tuesday, GCSD said the incidence rate is 672. “As a result, the decision was made to extend REMOTE instruction for another week through Friday, Jan. 22.”

All winter sports competitions and spring sports conditioning will now resume on January 25th.