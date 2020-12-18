Georgetown County School District going virtual after winter break

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown County School District (GCSD) on Friday announced plans to resume school virtually after winter break.

E-learning days were already scheduled for December 21 and 22.

Students will participate in e-learning the week of January 4. “Barring unforeseen circumstances,” students will return to a hybrid model the week of January 11.

The decision was made based on the prevalence of COVID-19 in the district, as well as “potential challenges with adequate staffing for employees who may test positive or be placed in quarantine during winter break.”

Athletics “will proceed as scheduled, subject to SC High School League and [Department of Health and Environmental Control] DHEC restrictions, unless circumstances dictate otherwise.”