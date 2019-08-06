Georgetown County sponsors “Random Acts of Freshness” Events

GEORGETOWN, SC (WBTW) Georgetown County Parks and Recreation will host eight “Random Acts of Freshness” events at county facilities in August and September, beginning Thursday, August 8 in Andrews.

These events provide fresh produce, healthy snacks and other items to community members free of charge.

“We are very excited to be able to host these events as healthy eating is certainly a big part of our mission aimed at improving the quality of life for our residents,” said Beth Goodale, director of Georgetown County Parks and Recreation.

The schedule is as follows:

Aug. 8, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. – Andrews Senior Center, 102 E. Main St., Andrews

Aug. 22, 3-6 p.m. – Beck Rec. Center, 2030 Church St., Georgetown

Aug. 27, 9 a.m. to noon – Murrells Inlet Community Center, 4462 Murrells Inlet Rd.

Aug. 28, 3-6 p.m. – Andrews Pavilion, 105 N. Morgan Ave., Andrews

Sept. 6, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. – Howard Community Center, 1610 Hazard St., Georgetown

Sept. 12, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Choppee Recreation Center, 8259 Choppee Rd., Georgetown

Sept 18, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. – Georgetown Senior Center, 2104 Lincoln St., Georgetown

Sept. 19, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. – Waccamaw Regional Recreation Center, 83 Duncan Lane, Pawleys Island.