Georgetown County to hire four school resource officers

GEORGETOWN, SC (WBTW) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is looking to hire four new school resource officers.

The office took to Facebook earlier this week to advertise the openings.

The flier posted lists the various responsibilities and requirements of an SRO. It says the officer will work ‘independently with the school administration, staff and student body to maintain order.’

It says the position’s starting salary is $43,000 per year with a certificate.

Those interested in learning more should contact Lt. Paul Howard at phoward@gtcounty.org.