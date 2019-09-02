1  of  2
Governor McMaster orders evacuations in Zone A of Horry, Georgetown Counties starting Monday Powerful Hurricane Dorian moving through Bahamas
Georgetown County to move to OPCON level 1 as preparations for Dorian continue

Grand Strand
GEORGETOWN, SC (WBTW) – Georgetown County will move to OPCON level 1 as preparations for Hurricane Dorian continue.

The county will begin operating at OPCON level 1 starting at noon Monday, according to Jackie Broach-Akers, Georgetown County Public Information Officer. County offices will be open normal hours on Tuesday, and a determination about operations for Wednesday will be made Tuesday.

” Liberal leave policy will be in place for all employees,” Akers said.

An emergency shelter will be open at Pleasant Hill Elementary School beginning at noon Monday. Shuttle Service will be available for those who need transportation to a shelter. Times and pickup locations are available on the county’s website here.

Georgetown County’s disaster hotline is also now open and staffed 24 hours a day. This hotline can be reached at 843- 545-3273.

Horry County officials have also announced plans to move to OPCON level 1 on Monday.

SC Governor Henry McMaster previously issued an evacuation order for Zone A of Horry and Georgetown counties.

For more on evacuation zones, shelter information and closings, click here.

