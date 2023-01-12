CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Georgetown man was sentenced to 12 years in prison on Wednesday after pleading guilty to several charges, according to the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

Travis Richard Gamble, 34, of Georgetown, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, burglary, and assault and battery, according to authorities.

The assault and burglary charges stemmed from a June incident in the Conway area, according to the release. The drug charge was from a 2021 incident.

Gamble was sentenced by Circuit Court Judge Bentley Price.