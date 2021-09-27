Georgetown shooting victim dies from injuries suffered in Sept. 22 incident

Robert Justin Britt is wanted by the Georgetown Police Department for shooting at a man during an altercation.

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WBTW) — A man who was shot during an altercation with another man on Sept. 22 has died, according to the Georgetown County coroner.

Raekwon Grant, 26, died Sunday from his injuries, Coroner Chase Ridgeway said. Authorities said he was shot in the head during the altercation.

A suspect in the shooting, Robert Justice Britt, 41, was arrested after the shooting and charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and possession of firearms and ammunition. He is being held without bond in the Georgetown County Detention Center.

No information about possible additional charges was immediately available.