CONWAY AREA, SC (WBTW) – A go-kart driver has been airlifted to the hospital after a crash involving an SUV in Horry County, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.
The crash happened around 11:40 a.m. Wednesday in the area of Dongala Highway and Coastal Oaks Drive near Conway.
The go-kart driver was seriously injured.
Count on News13 for updates as we work to learn more.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- Go-kart driver airlifted to hospital after crash involving SUV in Conway area
- Report: Former medical examiner says Jeffrey Epstein’s autopsy showed signs of homicide
- Penn State reacts to NCAA announcement on possible athlete compensation
- Lumberton police chase, arrest raises concern on social media
- Woman texts dead father figure’s number for 4 years, gets response that is making people cry