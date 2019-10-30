Go-kart driver airlifted to hospital after crash involving SUV in Conway area

Grand Strand
Courtesy: HCFR

CONWAY AREA, SC (WBTW) – A go-kart driver has been airlifted to the hospital after a crash involving an SUV in Horry County, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

The crash happened around 11:40 a.m. Wednesday in the area of Dongala Highway and Coastal Oaks Drive near Conway.

The go-kart driver was seriously injured.

