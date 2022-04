MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WBTW) — The goats have returned to Goat Island.

On Wednesday, the famous goats at the Murrells Inlet Marshwalk were brought back after being moved for the off-season. The goats live on the island during summer months to help maintain the underbrush.

The goats are moved to a barn during the winter months or if a storm threatens them.

Al Hitchcock, owner of the restaurant Drunken Jack’s is the man responsible for Goat Island.