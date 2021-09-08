GoFundMe created for Myrtle Beach motivational speaker who drowned

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A fundraising campaign for a 40-year-old man who drowned Monday in his neighborhood pool hopes to raise $30,000 for his family.

Christopher Skinner was found at about 8 a.m. at a pool in Yorkshire Parkway, according to Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Williard.

Skinner, a motivational speaker, was a former Army veteran who was paralyzed from the neck down following a crash when he was 20 years old.

His death has been ruled accidental.

“We are comforted to know he walked into Heaven (maybe even ran) to meet Jesus and to be reunited with his oldest brother, Patrick Skinner,” the GoFundMe reads.

Skinner “lived his life everyday to the fullest with the help of his family and friends,” according to the post, and he “shared his testimony to all who would listen as he spread love to everyone who crossed his path.”

The campaign had raised more than $4,000, as of 2 p.m. Thursday.