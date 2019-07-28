Golf tournament benefits Hurricane Florence flood victim

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A local business owner is using golf for good through the Project for Hope Golf Tournament which raises money for different causes every year.

This year’s event was held to benefit a professor at Coastal Carolina University who lost his home from the flooding after Hurricane Florence.

Joey Arakas, owner of Joe’s Bar and Grill and Joe’s Scoop and Grind, started the Project for Hope Golf Tournament five years ago after one of his employees died of complications from a staph infection.

Since then, he has raised money for different causes each year at the tournament.

“Last year I helped out a young lady who was addicted to heroin and sent her to a facility in Ashville, North Carolina, and she just celebrated her one year clean, and this year we picked a flood victim from last year’s floodings that lost everything, and we’re helping him out,” Arakas said.

“He lost his house, everything in it. He had very little time to get out, and I just thought he’d be a good person to help.”

Arakas says donations are being accepted at Joe’s Bar and Grill on Conway St. in North Myrtle Beach.