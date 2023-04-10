NORTH MYTRLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Celebrities converged on the Grand Strand on Monday for the annual “Monday after the Masters” event, and they did it for a good cause.

News13’s Claire Purnell got a chance to speak with legendary golfer John Daly, and others, about what the event means to them.

“It’s for the kids, it’s all that matters,” Daly said. “[Just] trying to help people.”

Jim Sonifield, the drummer for Hootie and the Blowfish, hosts “Monday after the Masters” to raise money for the Hootie and the Blowfish foundation which helps support children’s education as well as junior golfers in South Carolina.

“I’ve always come here. I’ve known Hootie and them, Darius, Soni, Dean and mark since ’94,” Daly said. “They came to my charity event sometimes and trying to help them out getting this started and look what its turned into.”

Golfer Nancy Lopez played in the tournament as well.

“I think to be able to get the kids out on the golf course instead of the street is very important,” Lopez said. Gives them an opportunity to do a lot of things that golf opens doors for them and it’s great to see the junior golfers have an advantage by getting help with this event.”

Biff Lathrop, the executive director for the South Carolina Junior Golf Foundation, talked about the benefits that golf has for the younger generation.

“The kids that come through our program have some life-changing opportunities to take them through the rest of their lives,” Lathrop said. “It’s not just junior golf and then you’re done. You play golf, you learn how to act on the golf course, you learn manners. So we hope that goes into their future with their businesses and attitude going into adulthood.”

Hootie and the Blowfish performed at the House of Blues Monday to wrap up the event.