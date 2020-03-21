CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – The Horry County Police Department is celebrating the retirement of one of their K-9s.
K-9 Shelley has worked with HCPD since 2011 and has been deployed on a variety of calls.
She’s done everything from helping to find missing children to tracking down violent felons.
She’s had more than 170 calls for service and has had a success rate of close to 90 percent.
Shelley has also spent quite a bit of time working at local schools with students and faculty.
K-9 Shelley will now entire retirement with her handler, Sergeant Justin Miller and his family.
Thank you, Shelley, for your service to the community!
Latest Headlines
- GOOD GIRL SHELLEY: HCPD celebrates K-9’s retirement
- One person transported with serious injuries after Conway area wreck
- Robeson County reports its first positive case of COVID-19; patient in isolation
- USC student in residential hall tests positive for COVID-19, university says
- Horry County, Conway fire respond to wreck on Highway 905