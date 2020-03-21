GOOD GIRL SHELLEY: HCPD celebrates K-9’s retirement

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – The Horry County Police Department is celebrating the retirement of one of their K-9s.

K-9 Shelley has worked with HCPD since 2011 and has been deployed on a variety of calls.











She’s done everything from helping to find missing children to tracking down violent felons.

She’s had more than 170 calls for service and has had a success rate of close to 90 percent.

Shelley has also spent quite a bit of time working at local schools with students and faculty.

K-9 Shelley will now entire retirement with her handler, Sergeant Justin Miller and his family.

Thank you, Shelley, for your service to the community!

