Good Samaritans buy Christmas presents for children in Racepath community

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – Christmas came early this year for some children who live in the Racepath community.

On Saturday, two Myrtle Beach men, Darius Hemingway and Jaylen Wright loaded up their car with dozens of toys and handed them out to children in Racepath.

“I always wanted to do something for my community, so once I was able to do it, I took advantage of it,” Hemingway said. “We went out and got toys, jackets, and just wanted to give back to the community.”​

While Hemingway and Wright were shopping for the toys, they met Dayna Piper Foust who found out what they were doing, took a picture of them and posted it on social media. She says their good deed deserved to be shared.

“I kind of envisioned something that they would do, but I never envisioned this. This is awesome,” Foust said.

After seeing the look on the kids’ faces, Hemingway and Wright plan to make this a Christmas tradition.

“It means the world to these kids, I’m pretty sure some needed it, some might have not needed it, but I’m sure it means the world to them,” Hemingway said.