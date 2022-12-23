MURRELS INLET, S.C. (WBTW) — Goodman’s Tree Farm has been supplying Christmas trees to the Grand Strand for 16 years, but it is still facing obstacles that date back to the 2008 recession.

Many Christmas tree farms across the country, including Goodman’s, are facing a shortage in taller trees. The cause of the shortage dates back almost 14 years ago.

“We were able to get plenty of trees this year,” said Seyward Sebastian, the owner of Goodman Tree Farm. “We are still experiencing some of the shortage on the bigger trees. They are more difficult to get at this time. It will work its way through, but it goes back to the recession of 2007, 2008, 2009. A lot of people didn’t plant trees then and those are the trees that we’re harvesting now.”

In addition to the shortage, the current recession also played a key factor into this year’s sales. It drove the overall price of Christmas trees up.

“Tree prices did go up this year.” Sebastian said. “All of our expenses went up, whether it was, we’re talking trucking, diesel charges, tent rental, all those things actually went up, so all the tree prices went up just a little bit.”

Even while battling the current inflation and tree shortage, Goodman’s sales this year were right on par with what they had expected and hoped for.

Christmas tree farms, like Goodman’s, not only help positively impact the economy, but also the environment.

“Christmas trees that are grown here in the United States, they employ people,” Sebastian said. “They are a renewable resource, so they help purify the environment and all as they’re grown. When one’s cut down, another is planted, so really it is a much more economically and eco-friendly choice compared to an artificial tree.”

The preparation for growing and selling Christmas trees starts years in advance, but Goodman’s Farm says they are looking strong and healthy for next year.