HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Gov. Henry McMaster will visit Conway Medical Center’s vaccination facility Tuesday, according to the governor’s office.

McMaster will visit the remote vaccination facility on Hwy 707 in Socastee at 11 a.m.

McMaster will also visit North Charleston later in the afternoon.