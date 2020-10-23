Gov. McMaster visits Myrtle Beach, discusses new $65 million program for small business hurt by COVID-19

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Gov. Henry McMaster visited the International Culinary Institute of Myrtle Beach on Friday afternoon to discuss $65 million in CARES Act funds available for small businesses, minority-owned businesses and nonprofit organizations hurt by the coronavirus pandemic.

COVID-19 has had a huge impact on restaurants, hotels and so many other businesses on the Grand Strand that thrive on tourism.

“We know that there are businesses that have been hurt, some by restrictions — either by the state, from the counties, from the cities,” Gov. McMaster said. “Limitations have been placed on them. Others just because of a lack of confidence and concerns by the citizens themselves of not wanting to go out.”

There are $40 million in the minority and small businesses relief grant program. Anyone who’s accepted could get between $2,500 and $25,000. Those businesses must be in South Carolina, employ no more than 25 workers and must be operating between Sept. 13, 2019 and now. There’s also $25 million available for nonprofits, which have similar requirements to the businesses.

Gov. McMaster says these programs will help businesses hurt by COVID-19 rebound after a difficult spring.

“We know more about the virus,” he said. “We don’t know all about it, but we know a lot more now than we did then. We can open up, stay open, prosper and be careful at the same time, but there are a lot of businesses that have been hurt.”

You can click here to apply for the programs. All businesses or organizations must show a financial or operational impact due to the pandemic.

The application process started Monday and ends at 11:59 p.m. on Nov. 1.