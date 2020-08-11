Grand 14 Movie Theater announces re-opening date

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Grand 14 Movie Theater in Market Common announced its reopening date Tuesday.
The theater, located on Deville Street, posted on Facebook it will reopen Aug. 28 at 50% capacity.
Other protocols will be in place and will be announced at a later date.
