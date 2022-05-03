HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Local advocacy groups are reacting to a leaked Supreme Court draft that would overturn Roe v. Wade.

Anti-abortion activists said finalizing a decision would be long overdue, while abortion rights activists said although they aren’t surprised about the draft, but that it doesn’t mean anything just yet.

“I’m surprised that it leaked, but I’m not surprised at the opinion,” Ashlyn Preaux, co-founder of Grand Strand Action Together, said.

Passed in 1973, Roe v. Wade protects a woman’s right to have an abortion. But a leaked draft from the Supreme Court shows signs of it being overturned.

Terry Borkes, president of Grand Strand Citizens for Life, said if finalized, the decision would be a win for the country.

“These are not blobs of tissue we’re talking about, these are children,” Borkes said. “It’s the baby’s body we’re concerned about and I think people don’t understand that.”

However, Preaux believes this is not where we should be in 2022.

“We don’t want women and moms especially, dying from unsafe abortions,” she said. “Most women who are getting abortions are already parents, so this is not just going to harm and potentially kill women, it’s going to kill moms.”

In a 2019 polling from Winthrop University, 73% of South Carolinians said a woman should legally be able to get an abortion if the pregnancy is a threat. Seventeen percent said they should not.

“Until you’re in that person’s shoes, you really don’t get a say in what happens,” Preaux said. “You might think that you would never have an abortion, but you haven’t been in every single scenario that there is.”

South Carolina has passed a bill to ban abortions after six weeks but it’s currently blocked by the Federal Court.