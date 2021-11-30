Grand Strand animal shelters participate in Giving Tuesday

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Grand Strand area animal shelters took part in Giving Tuesday by asking community members to give back.

Food and vaccines for the animals, spay and neuter costs, vet care, and supplies are just some of the expenses typically paid for by donations to the Humane Society of North Myrtle Beach.

“It’s very expensive for us to operate an animal shelter, Tina Hunter, the executive director of the North Myrtle Beach shelter said. “Last year our yearly expenses were $570,000. We’re pretty close to that already for this year, and we still have a month to go.”

Hunter said officials are looking to build a new shelter to help with overcrowding.

“Well, it’s really difficult for us to try and save money for a new building when our expenses are so high,” Hunter said.

The Grand Strand Humane Society and Kind Keeper Animal Rescue both need new facilities and are looking for donations.

“We only have 10 kennels and we get hundreds of calls every day,” said Jessica McAteer, the events coordinator at Kind Keeper Animal Rescue said. “We’d really love to expand it all.”

Whether someone donates, adopts or fosters a pet, the shelters say it’s important to help out in any way.

“It’s really important to give to your animal shelters, especially during the holiday season,” McAteer said. “Everyone is in the giving season.”

Following are links to the local shelters’ Giving Tuesday pages: