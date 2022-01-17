Grand Strand animal shelters take part in Betty White Challenge

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Several animals shelters in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee are honoring the late Betty White by participating in a nationwide challenge for a cause near and dear to her heart.

The Betty White challenge is in honor of what would have been her 100th birthday. On Jan. 17th, people were encouraged to donate $5 to their favorite animal shelter.

“I just thought it would be a great way to sort of honor Miss Betty and also bring awareness to the rescue,” Jennifer Archer, a volunteer at the Humane Society of North Myrtle Beach, said.

Archer knew the challenge would be a great way to give back to the animals. What she didn’t know was just how many people would come out to help.

Her original plan was a party for the animals. But with long lines out the door it became more.

Dozens of people waited to give back what they can. Betsey Lepak is one of the many, but her reasoning comes from a more personal connection to the shelter.

“Near and dear to me is my own rescue dog Lucy, who I rescued 11 years ago,” she said.

Donations ranged from toys, food, cleaning supplies and treats. What was donated in cash helped to put the shelter one step closer to a new facility, something that has been in the works.

The shelter currently has 100 animals in its care, in addition to a waiting list.

“Right now, times are really tough, there’s a lot of animals needing homes and we’re just trying to help as many as we can,” Meaghan Pitman, the marketing manager of The Humane Society of North Myrtle Beach, said.

But they’re not the only ones. Over the weekend, the Darlington County Humane Society took in nearly 50 homeless animals. That shelter asking for donations as well. The Florence Area Humane Society also participated in the challenge.

“I’m just hoping it’s just like a tremendous help for everybody,” Archer said. “I think our country’s just coming together, we’re just remembering Betty and it’s just gonna help so many animals across the country.”

